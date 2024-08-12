Russian special services may orchestrate provocations against civilians in Kursk Oblast to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Sudzha, Kursk Oblast (Photo: resources of propagandists of the Russian Federation)

Russian special services are reportedly trying to exploit the situation in Kursk Oblast to falsely accuse the Ukrainian military of war crimes, with the possibility of provocations, according to a statement from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"The Security Service of Ukraine is recording attempts by Russian special services to use the situation in Kursk Oblast for baseless accusations against Ukrainian defenders of committing war crimes," the statement reads.

To achieve this, Russia is creating and spreading fake news and false information that "have nothing to do with reality," law enforcement officials added.

Russian special services may soon stage crimes against civilians in Kursk Oblast to blame Ukraine, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

The SBU said these attempts are futile and will not affect the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces or the international community's attitude. Ukrainian military continues to adhere to the rules of war, particularly regarding the treatment of prisoners and civilians, law enforcement officials assured.

See also: China reacts to events in Kursk Oblast with call for de-escalation