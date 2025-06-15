Ukraine has completed the repatriation of fallen soldiers by rail – photo

The next stages of the return of the bodies of Ukrainian defenders will take place using motor vehicles

Repatriation of Ukrainian defenders (Photo: SBU)

The stage of repatriation measures, which involved the use of the railway, was completed on June 15. This allowed for the accelerated delivery of the bodies of the fallen defenders of Ukraine to institutions in various regions, where further identification and other measures will take place. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

The next stages of repatriation will take place using motor vehicles, as stipulated in the agreements reached at the meeting in Istanbul.

As reported by the SBU, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross highly appreciated the organization of the return of the bodies of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. According to them, the repatriation took place in compliance with all established international practices and with due respect for the fallen soldiers.

