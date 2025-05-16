Bodies of 909 fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine

We managed to return the bodies of soldiers killed in eight frontline areas, as well as from morgues in Russia

Return of bodies (Photo: Coordination Center)

On Friday, May 16, the bodies of 909 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation activities. This was reported to by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among the returned defenders are the fallen from the Kurakhove, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

Ukraine also returned the bodies of fallen defenders who were kept in morgues in Russia.

The Coordination Center noted that the fallen soldiers were returned as a result of joint work of the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other structures of the security and defense sector.

They also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

on March 28, 2025, it was possible to return home the bodies of 909 fallen soldiers.

The same number of bodies of fallen soldiers were returned during repatriation on April 18.