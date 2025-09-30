Ukraine has officially completed the screening of legislation for compliance with EU norms

The screening process between Ukraine and the European Commission has become one of the fastest among EU candidate countries

Ukraine and the European Union have completed the screening of Ukrainian legislation for EU accession negotiations. About it says on the European Commission's website, also about this said european Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos.

"In the most difficult circumstances, Ukraine has completed the process of reviewing all its legislation in record time, laying the groundwork for its European future," the European Commissioner wrote.

How to reported at the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the screening process between Ukraine and the European Commission lasted 15 months and became one of the fastest ever conducted with EU candidate countries.

After the screening is completed, the European Commission prepares its conclusions on each of the 35 negotiating chapters – market, energy, environment, judiciary, human rights, etc.

When the conclusions are ready, the EU Council makes a political decision to open negotiations on specific areas.

Ukraine was granted candidate status to join the European Union on June 23, 2022. This decision was made by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. Two years later, in July 2024, Ukraine began a detailed harmonization of its legislation with EU law.