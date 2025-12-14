Ukraine has so far received the US reaction to the latest version of the peace plan – Zelensky

The President emphasized that the peace plan must be effective and fair to prevent Russia from launching a third invasion of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine has not yet received the U.S. response to the latest proposals made to the peace plan. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when talking to journalists.

"I heard several messages through my negotiation team. But I will receive all the signals and will be ready for the dialogue that will begin today," the President said.

Ukrainian-American talks are scheduled for December 14 in Berlin, Germany. President to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and several other European leaders.

The head of state also noted that the peace plan will not be one that will please absolutely everyone. However, there are many compromises in its various versions.

"In my opinion, the plan should be fairer, especially for Ukraine, because it was Russia that started the war. And most importantly, it should be effective. The plan should be not just a piece of paper, but an important step towards ending the war. And so that after signing it, Russia will not have the opportunity to start another, already the third, aggression," the Head of State emphasized.