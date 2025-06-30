Ukraine has urged Germany to influence Hungary regarding a new package of sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy noted that Kyiv is behaving "very diplomatically, constructively" and is not reacting to the corresponding steps of Budapest

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: SVEN HOPPE / EPA)

Ukraine has urged Germany to influence the Hungarian authorities' position regarding the adoption of the 18th package of European sanctions. This statement was made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv, reports Ukrinform.

"We are grateful for the support of the 18th package of sanctions against Russian aggression. I know that European leaders are very close to [adopting] this package. I know that there are some misunderstandings with official Budapest. For our part, we would like to say that we are appealing to Germany, as a leader of Europe, regarding your dialogue with Hungary," the president stated.

Read also

In his opinion, it is in the interest of all of Europe that the sanctions packages against Russia work, and that Moscow "feels the high cost of this war," because it is through sanctions that "its economy will suffer."

The head of state noted that Ukraine is behaving "very diplomatically and constructively" and is not reacting to Hungary's corresponding steps.

"[We] would like to remain an alliance of partners and friends. Undoubtedly, Ukraine always has something to respond to, but we are still partners, and we have one enemy, and that is Russia," the president concluded.