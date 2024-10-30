Ukraine hasn't received promised air defense systems from NATO – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

NATO countries had promised to provide Ukraine with six to seven air defense systems, but these have not yet been delivered, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told in an interview with major media outlets from Northern European countries.

NATO members, ahead of the July summit in Washington, stated that they were not ready to welcome Ukraine into the Alliance while the full-scale war continues, according to Zelenskyy. Instead, they proposed enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

"(They said), 'We're not prepared to take more decisive steps in this direction. But we're ready to provide, for example, six to seven specific systems to protect your skies,'" Zelenskyy quoted the allies.

He noted that comparing NATO membership with air defense support is not possible, but Ukraine accepted the offer. The president emphasized that air defense systems are critical for Ukraine, and missing this opportunity would be risky.

Zelenskyy stated that delivery was expected by September 1, but as of October 30, the systems had still not arrived. He stressed that Ukraine had relied on this support ahead of its third winter facing power outages and other "challenges."

"If we still haven't received this, we cannot count on significant air defense support for the heating season, which has already begun," Zelenskyy said.