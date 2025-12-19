Ukraine helped more than 100 former Belarusian prisoners of Lukashenko to get to the EU

Kyiv, in cooperation with its partners, transported former political prisoners from Belarus to the EU

Photo: Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

More than 100 former Belarusian prisoners of the dictator Alexander Lukashenko's regime were transported from Ukraine to Poland and Lithuania, reported The coordination headquarters of theon the treatment of prisoners of war.

The agency reported the transportation of 109 former Belarusian political prisoners to the European Union: among them are well-known representatives of the country's opposition, journalists and public figures who had been under repression for a long time.

"In Warsaw, they were met by relatives, volunteers, journalists and diplomats. Some of the former prisoners decided to stay in Poland, while others will continue their journey to Lithuania," the Coordination Center said.

They noted that this humanitarian operation was made possible by Ukraine's cooperation with international partners.

The ministry also thanked the United States, European governments, international partners and all parties involved for their "support, solidarity and assistance" in holding the event.

On December 13, from Belarusian prisons returned 123 people, including five Ukrainians, were released. President Zelenskyy noted that this was due to the active role of the United States and intelligence cooperation.

Among those released are well-known opposition figures Kolesnikova and Babaryko.

In response, the United States sanctions were lifted from Belaruskali.