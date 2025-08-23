Ukraine imposes new sanctions on Russians and foreigners. The list includes Putin

One of the decrees signed by the President synchronizes sanctions with partners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against citizens of various countries who are actually sponsoring the Russian state in the war and synchronized sanctions with its allies. The relevant decrees #612/2025 and #613/2025 were signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The first decree concerns the synchronization of sanctions in Ukraine with those of partners, including Canada.

"This is 100% synchronization of this year's Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and legal entities working for the Russian war. Together with our partners, we are also preparing a decision to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions in the jurisdictions of our partners," said President.

The second decree imposes sanctions against 28 citizens of different countries who help Russia maintain the occupation regime in the occupied territories and actually sponsor the Russian state.

"We are also working with the law enforcement agencies of partner countries on each name of such persons. All accomplices of the Russian occupiers will be held accountable for their actions against Ukraine and Ukrainians in one way or another," Zelensky emphasized .

The sanctioned individuals include, Yevgeny Putin – a businessman and relative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the SOGAZ insurance company and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom. Also under sanctions is Igor Zelensky – Russian ballet dancer and choreographer.

In addition to Russians, the list includes citizens of Croatia, Austria, the United States, Ukraine, Belarus, and Iran.