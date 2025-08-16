US considers sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil if Putin doesn't agree to truce – Bloomberg

Washington is considering restrictions against two Russian oil giants to cut Moscow's energy revenues, media sources said

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The United States is considering the threat of sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil as part of measures to coerce the dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to a truce in the Russian war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Bloomberg citing the informed sources.

Restrictions against the two Russian oil giants will be aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenues if the Alaska summit does not bring progress, media sources said.

Given the concerns about the impact of these sanctions on prices, unnamed officials say that the president Donald Trump hopes that such restrictions, if introduced, will not be long-lasting.

According to Bloomberg, other options for putting pressure on Moscow include more restrictions on Russia's shadow tanker fleet and additional tariffs for buyers of Russian oil, including China. The interlocutors warned that the introduction of any measures could be gradual.

The US Treasury Department did not respond to the media's request for comment.

The state-owned Rosneft company, headed by Igor Sechin, close ally of dictator Putin, and the "private" Lukoil are Russia's two largest oil producers, accounting for nearly half of Russia's total crude oil exports, or ~2.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2025, according to Bloomberg estimates.

"The possible measures come against the backdrop of an oil market that the International Energy Agency says will see a record surplus next year. While that could leave room for some supplies to come off the market without prices spiking, Russia is one of the world’s largest crude producers and the threat of disruption to its output would add a fresh dose of geopolitical risk," the media outlet said.

Read also Russia is in a deep economic crisis. Economist on the impact of sanctions on Russia