Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against AI drone manufacturers for the Russian army

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree to put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the imposition of sanctions targeting manufacturers of AI-powered drones and their suppliers. This was announced... is about in the presidential decree.

Sanctions have been imposed against individuals, as well as a number of Russian and Chinese companies.

"Russia is actively investing in unmanned technologies using artificial intelligence, and this process must be taken very seriously. AI in drones increases their autonomy, accuracy, and resistance to electronic warfare. Modern electronic components and significant computing resources are critical for creating such drones. The sanctions package focuses on companies that provide these capabilities," explained Vladislav Vlasyuk, the President's Envoy for Sanctions Policy, to reporters.

In particular, sanctions have been imposed against Russian companies:

← "Proghmatic", which produces the small-sized FPV drone "Microb 10" with an electronic autopilot and an AI-based automatic target acquisition system;

← "Smart birds" that produce the "Crow" FPV drone are equipped with an optical target tracking system and are capable of automatically overcoming radio shadow zones and electronic warfare interference;

← NeuroLab Artificial Intelligence Technology Center, which develops and trains AI models for UAVs that provide autonomous navigation, target recognition, and data processing from sensors (cameras, radars, etc.);

← Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies, implementing innovations in the field of unmanned systems and technologies.

Among the sanctioned Chinese companies are suppliers of key components for Shahed drones and other types of drones, including navigation receivers, engines, routers, cameras, microchips, transistors, resistors, and resonators.

"Sanctions against these companies and organizations are of strategic importance, as they are aimed at restricting key links in the development of Russian strike drones with AI elements, which are capable of inflicting significant losses on the battlefield," Vlasyuk said.

He added that Ukraine is working with partners to synchronize sanctions.