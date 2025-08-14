The European Commission has denied reports of a possible easing of sanctions against Russia

Europe will not only maintain pressure on the aggressor country, but also plans to intensify it

Arianna Podesta (Photo: European Commission)

The European Commission is not considering the possibility of gradually easing sanctions against Russia if a ceasefire is reached. This was stated at a briefing by Arianna Podesta, Deputy Spokesperson of the European Commission, according to a correspondent. LIGA.net.

Podesta called the reports about a possible review of sanctions against Russia "speculation".

"Let me be very clear: Europe will maintain pressure on Russia. Sanctions are working, and we will continue. All other proposals are pure speculation. This is the reality: Europe continues to maintain maximum pressure on Russia," she said.

According to a spokesperson for the European Commission, after the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions, European countries are working on the 19th. It is expected to be adopted in September.

"We will continue to make every effort to ensure that Ukraine is in a strong position to negotiate with Russia, when and if that happens, and that Ukraine has the ability to defend itself in the long term," Podesta assured.