Ukraine imposes new sanctions, synchronizing restrictions with Japan – who is on the list

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, synchronizing Ukraine's economic restrictions with those of Japan. The relevant decree was published on the president's website.

"Today we have synchronized sanctions with Japan – I have signed the relevant decree. The list of sanctions includes executives and companies that provide profits to the Russian military machine, supply weapons, critical components, and equipment," said Zelenskyy in a post on his social media.

The presidential decree on the new sanctions contains two annexes: the first includes seven Russian citizens and one North Korean resident (eight individuals in total).

The second includes seven companies registered in the Russian Federation, four from the People's Republic of China, and one each from Kazakhstan, Turkey, and the Seychelles (14 legal entities in total).

Restrictions against them will be in effect for 10 years. The sanctions include the freezing of assets and restrictions on trade.

"Since June of this year alone, we have adopted eight sanctions packages for our jurisdiction – we have synchronized sanctions with the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and all EU sanctions packages. In total, 281 individuals and 633 legal entities are sanctioned, and these are significant individuals. We are also working to ensure that there are new sanctions steps, in particular, we are counting on the 19th package of EU sanctions" the head of state emphasized.