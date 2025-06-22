Ukraine inflicts cumulative losses of $10 billion on Russian industry with long-range strikes
In 2025, thanks to long-range strikes on the Russian industrial complex, Ukrainian defenders inflicted cumulative losses of over $10 billion on the occupiers. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at a meeting with journalists, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.
This is about the combat work that the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out during January-May – the defenders carried out a series of deep-attack operations to undermine the military-economic potential of the occupiers.
According to Syrskyi, the total damage caused to Russia's industrial complex is estimated at more than $10 billion:
→ over $1.3 – direct losses covering critically important sectors (oil refining industry, fuel and lubricants complex, energy and transport supply, as well as strategic lines of communication);
→ at least $9.5 billion – indirect losses due to destabilization of the oil refining industry, forced shutdown of a number of enterprises, blocking of logistics chains, disruption of transportation and transportation of finished products.
The Commander-in-Chief noted that the ratio between Ukrainian costs of such operations and the consequences for the invaders is approximately 1 to 15, which "is proof of the effectiveness of such a tool for deterring both the economic and military capabilities of the Russian Federation."
- Syrskyi reported that in May 2025, the Defense Forces struck 58 targets on Russian territory: "Military facilities were hit, the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined."
- In mid-June, defenders struck one of the production sites for strike drones in the Russian region of Tatarstan.