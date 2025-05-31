DeepStrike: Ukraine hit 58 targets in Russian rear in May
In May 2025, the Defense Forces struck 58 targets on the territory of Russia, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"We are destroying the enemy and its defense potential deep in the rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation – military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined," the military officer said.
According to Syrskyi, among the targets hit were Russian facilities for the production of explosives and strike drones.
- On May 21, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian military personnel had struck the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant in the Oryol region of Russia.
- On May 23, the General Staff announced that the Defense Forces had struck the Russian chemical enterprise "Energia", located in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Region.
- On May 24, the Center under the National Security and Defense Council reported that drones attacked the Azot chemical enterprise in the Tula region of Russia.
- On May 26, the Russians announced a drone attack on a chemical plant in the Ivanovo region.
- On May 28, drone strikes took place in the Moscow region against a UAV development enterprise in Dubny, and a fire broke out in the Zelenograd technopark.