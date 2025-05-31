DeepStrike: Ukraine hit 58 targets in Russian rear in May

Military facilities were hit and the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex were undermined, said the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Telegram of the Commander-in-Chief)

In May 2025, the Defense Forces struck 58 targets on the territory of Russia, reported the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We are destroying the enemy and its defense potential deep in the rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike weapons struck 58 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation – military facilities were hit, and the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex were undermined," the military officer said.

According to Syrskyi, among the targets hit were Russian facilities for the production of explosives and strike drones.