Ukraine issued a demarche to countries whose leaders went to Putin's parade on May 9

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not specify whose diplomats were invited to the department.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia (center) in a photo from the diplomatic service

On May 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited and issued a demarche to diplomats from those countries whose high-ranking officials were present at the military parade in Moscow. This is stated in a message on the MFA website.

The agency does not specify to which countries it made a demarche.

First Deputy Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia emphasized: Ukraine views the presence of representatives of these countries at the parade in Moscow as an unfriendly step in conditions when the Russian Federation is carrying out aggression, mass murders of Ukrainians, attacks against civilian infrastructure, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

"The significant contribution of the Ukrainian people, together with other peoples of the anti-Hitler coalition and the former USSR, to the victory over Nazism 80 years ago was emphasized. Ukraine will not allow Russia to steal the memory of the past, appropriate the collective victory, or belittle the role of the Ukrainian people in it," the Foreign Ministry reports.

REFERENCE. Demarche – diplomatic measures of a country (request, warning, protest, etc.) aimed at warning another state against certain actions or encouraging it to take a certain position or do something. Demarche can be expressed both orally and in writing.

Kyslytsia also reminded diplomats that Moscow continues to reject attempts to restore peace and has still not accepted the United States' proposal for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, which Ukraine agreed to on March 11 .

The official noted that the aggressor country does not even adhere to the "parade" ceasefire it declared and continues daily attacks on Ukrainian positions along the entire front line.

"The presence of senior officials of a number of states at events organized by the Kremlin has nothing to do with honoring the memory of the victims and heroes of World War II, but is actually an insult to it, support for modern aggression in Europe, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry concludes.