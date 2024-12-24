Ukraine may attack Russia in 10 years, NATO membership can prevent it, says Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: x.com/DmytroKuleba)

Ukraine might attack Russia in about 10 years out of revenge, and the only real way to prevent this is by making Ukraine a NATO member, former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with The Kyiv Independent.

He believes that Ukrainian politicians and political forces driven by revenge could emerge in a decade.

"It may sound counterintuitive, but the only way to prevent Ukraine and hold it back from waging a war on Russia will be to have it in NATO. To make it bound by legal obligations of not exposing its allies to the risk of the war with Russia," the former minister said.

Kuleba called this a "cheap deal" to secure a ceasefire.

At the same time, he acknowledged that it is uncertain whether some Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain part of the agreement.

"No one can tell you now what the parameters of the deal will be. History had many lessons when territories had been occupied for decades and then liberated by their motherland power like Alsace in France," the former foreign minister said.