Ukraine may open humanitarian corridor from Kursk Oblast to Sumy

There is an option to organize a corridor towards Russia, but this is possible only if there is an official request from the Russian side

Ukraine is considering opening a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk Oblast to Sumy, as was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"We are currently working with the military on a possible route for a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk Oblast to Sumy," she stated.

Vereshchuk also added that there is an option to organize a corridor toward Russia, but this is only possible with an official request from the Russian side. As of now, no such request has been received.

