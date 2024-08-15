Ukraine may open humanitarian corridor from Kursk Oblast to Sumy
Ukraine is considering opening a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk Oblast to Sumy, as was announced by Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.
For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn
"We are currently working with the military on a possible route for a humanitarian corridor for civilians from the Kursk Oblast to Sumy," she stated.
Vereshchuk also added that there is an option to organize a corridor toward Russia, but this is only possible with an official request from the Russian side. As of now, no such request has been received.
Read also: Ukraine establishes first military commandant's office in Kursk Oblast