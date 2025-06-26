Ukraine offers Mauritania to train soldiers as part of countering Russian influence in Africa

Kyiv expands opposition to Russian presence on the African continent

Maksym Subh (Photo: MFA)

Ukraine has offered to train Mauritanian military personnel amid tensions between Mauritania and Mali, where Moscow supports government forces against Tuareg rebels, Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subh, told Reuters in an interview.

According to the diplomat, Ukraine has previously conducted such exercises, but they were interrupted by a full-scale invasion.

"Ukraine is ready to continue training officers and representatives of the Mauritanian armed forces, to share technologies and experience that Ukraine has gained on the battlefield against Russia," said Subh.

Earlier in June, the Kremlin said Russia would expand cooperation with African countries, particularly in the defense sector. Russia is the largest arms supplier to Africa, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

As the agency notes, Ukraine's offer to train Mauritanian military personnel expands Kyiv's strategy in Africa to counter Russian influence.

During the full-scale war, Ukraine's efforts to conquer African allies focused largely on food supplies.