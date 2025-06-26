Ukraine offers Mauritania to train soldiers as part of countering Russian influence in Africa
Ukraine has offered to train Mauritanian military personnel amid tensions between Mauritania and Mali, where Moscow supports government forces against Tuareg rebels, Ukraine's special representative for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subh, told Reuters in an interview.
According to the diplomat, Ukraine has previously conducted such exercises, but they were interrupted by a full-scale invasion.
"Ukraine is ready to continue training officers and representatives of the Mauritanian armed forces, to share technologies and experience that Ukraine has gained on the battlefield against Russia," said Subh.
Earlier in June, the Kremlin said Russia would expand cooperation with African countries, particularly in the defense sector. Russia is the largest arms supplier to Africa, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
As the agency notes, Ukraine's offer to train Mauritanian military personnel expands Kyiv's strategy in Africa to counter Russian influence.
During the full-scale war, Ukraine's efforts to conquer African allies focused largely on food supplies.
- On May 29, the CPS reported that during the 13th International Meeting of High-Level Security Representatives, held in Moscow, the Kremlin attempted to present Ukraine as a "threat" to Africa.
- On June 11, it was reported that Russia was expanding its military presence in Africa , supplying modern weapons to conflict zones south of the Sahara, where Kremlin-controlled armed groups are strengthening.
- In addition, Russia is increasing its presence in Africa , using educational and youth programs as a tool for long-term influence.