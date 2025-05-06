Ukraine returns 205 soldiers from captivity – photo

Among those exchanged were the defenders of Mariupol and defenders of the entire front line.

A prisoner exchange took place, thanks to which Ukraine returned 205 soldiers from captivity. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky .

"Young boys and adult men from almost all types and branches of the military. They were scattered across many Russian regions, imprisoned by the prison system with a single task: to humiliate and destroy humanity," Zelensky wrote.

The president thanked everyone who worked on the exchange, including the United Arab Emirates, which acted as a mediator.

"Thank you to those who care and continue to talk about Ukrainians in captivity. Every day we fight for our people. We will definitely do everything to return each and every one of them," the president wrote.

