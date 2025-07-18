Ukraine returns children tortured by Russians for their language from occupation

The Bring Kids Back UA initiative managed to rescue a group of teenagers from the occupied territories

Ukrainian child (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Ukraine has evacuated a group of children from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. About this reported head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

According to him, these children were targeted by Russian special services because they refused to follow the rules imposed by the occupiers.

"They were harassed, searched, interrogated, tortured. One of the boys was subjected to pressure only because he did not want to study in a Russian school," said Yermak.

The youngest of the rescued children is a three-year-old girl. She was also abused for speaking Ukrainian.

"Now all these children are safe," Yermak said and thanked the Save Ukraine team for their help in the operation.