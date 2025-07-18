Ukraine returns children tortured by Russians for their language from occupation
Ukraine has evacuated a group of children from the temporarily occupied territories as part of the President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative. About this reported head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.
According to him, these children were targeted by Russian special services because they refused to follow the rules imposed by the occupiers.
"They were harassed, searched, interrogated, tortured. One of the boys was subjected to pressure only because he did not want to study in a Russian school," said Yermak.
The youngest of the rescued children is a three-year-old girl. She was also abused for speaking Ukrainian.
"Now all these children are safe," Yermak said and thanked the Save Ukraine team for their help in the operation.
- june 2, Ukraine in Istanbul handed over a list of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia, that need to be returned, Yermak said. Moscow accused Kyiv of "putting on a show for compassionate Europeans."
- on June 16, President Zelenskyy reported that the Russians had offered to exchange Ukrainian children for prisoners of war. He called this proposal "madness."
