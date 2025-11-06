Ukraine risks being in a situation of "eternal war", more efforts are needed – former NATO Secretary General

Putin is not interested in peace as long as he thinks he can win on the battlefield, Rasmussen said

Anders Fogh Rasmussen (Photo: x.com/AndersFoghR)

Ukraine may face an "eternal war" if Europe does not increase radical pressure on Russia. Such a statement was made by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in an interview with the Guardian.

By increasing pressure, he meant the deployment of troops and the creation of an anti-missile and unmanned shield on NATO territory to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks.

The former NATO secretary general also called for the deployment of a European defense force in Ukraine before a ceasefire agreement is reached. He called the "coalition of the willing", which intends to send its contingent after the end of hostilities, a "coalition of the waiting" .

"If we do not make serious changes to the strategy, we risk being in a situation of perpetual war. There is no incentive for Putin to negotiate peace as long as he believes he can win on the battlefield. A change in pace and thinking is needed," Rasmussen summarized.