NATO has changed the situation with ammunition. Russia is no longer in the lead - Rutte

Dozens of new production lines are being opened in NATO member states and existing ones are being expanded

Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

NATO has started producing more ammunition than Russia. This was stated by Secretary General of the Alliance Mark Rutte at a forum in Romania.

"We have already changed the situation with ammunition. Until recently, Russia produced more ammunition than all NATO countries combined. But now everything is different," he said .

According to Rutte, dozens of new production lines are being opened in all NATO member states, and existing ones are being expanded. Ammunition production is now higher than in decades.

"We need to build on this progress in other areas, from high-end air defense systems to low-cost drone interceptors. Here, quantity plays a key role... To stay safe in the future, we need to outsmart our adversaries by using all our strengths," Rutte said .

He noted that Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world for the foreseeable future. And it is not alone in its attempts to undermine global rules, as it cooperates with China, North Korea, Iran and other states.

According to NATO Secretary General, these countries are increasing cooperation in the defense industry to an "unprecedented level" and are preparing for a prolonged confrontation.

"We cannot be naive. We must be prepared... I am convinced that together we have what it takes to outmatch in arms, production and cunning those who seek to harm or humiliate us," Rutte concluded .