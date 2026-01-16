Ukraine suspends work of its embassy in Iran
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
Ukraine temporarily suspends the work of its embassy in Iran. About this reported on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.
According to her, this decision was made due to the deteriorating security situation.
"The resumption of the embassy's activities, as well as further actions and possible changes, will be announced later," the statement added.
Earlier, on January 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave Iran against the backdrop of mass protests in the country.
- In November 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported LIGA.net that after Iran transferred Shaheds to Russia, Ukraine reduced diplomatic relations with the country, but did not completely stop them, leaving the tools for deterrence deepening of relations between Tehran and Moscow.
- The diplomatic department also reported that at that time in Iran were less than a thousand Ukrainian citizens.
