Ukraine suspends work of its embassy in Iran

Changes in the work of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission due to the security situation in the Islamic Republic

The flag of Iran (Illustrative photo: LUKAS COCH / EPA)

Ukraine temporarily suspends the work of its embassy in Iran. About this reported on the diplomatic mission's Facebook page.

According to her, this decision was made due to the deteriorating security situation.

"The resumption of the embassy's activities, as well as further actions and possible changes, will be announced later," the statement added.

Earlier, on January 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave Iran against the backdrop of mass protests in the country.