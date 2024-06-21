Ukraine to receive Patriot system from Netherlands and another country

Patriot system (photo - ERA)

The Netherlands and another country plan to supply Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system, announced Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, as reported by Dutch outlet NL Times.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to Ollongren, the Netherlands and another country have managed to gather components that can be assembled into a complete air defense system, a process that has taken some time.

The minister did not disclose the identity of the other country involved, stating that the country should make the announcement itself.

She also did not specify when the Patriot system would arrive in Ukraine, to prevent the information from reaching Russia.

Ollongren stated that air defense is crucial for Ukraine, enabling it to withstand many Russian attacks. She considers it "very good news" that Romania announced the supply of a Patriot system this week.

The minister added that the US is also working on increasing support for Ukraine's military efforts.

Read also: US allows striking any Russian forces along entire border with Ukraine – Sullivan