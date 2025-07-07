Ukraine will receive more than 5 billion euros from Switzerland for reconstruction

Zelenskyy stated that the countries have "many promising projects" in the humanitarian field that can be jointly implemented with these funds

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maya Rinker (Photo: Office of the President)

Over the next few years, Ukraine will receive 5.27 billion euros from Switzerland for reconstruction. This was announced by the Office of the President of Ukraine after a meeting in Kyiv between the head of the lower house of the Swiss parliament, Maya Riniker, and president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Zelenskyy thanked for the support of humanitarian demining and financial assistance, in particular for the decision to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine over the next few years," the publication said.

The head of state added that Ukraine and Switzerland have "many promising projects" in the humanitarian field, which will be jointly implemented thanks to these funds.

The politicians also discussed sanctions pressure on Russia, paying particular attention to halting supplies to the aggressor country of critical components and technologies used in the production of drones and missiles.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Riniker discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted or illegally displaced by Russia. Switzerland is already considering joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and supporting the Bring Kids Back UA initiative; the relevant procedures are underway in the country's parliament.

About 1500 children were returned within the framework of the above-mentioned initiative, the Office of the President reported.