Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany supports the idea to re-classify military aid to Kyiv

According to the ambassador, it is important to identify "strategic ambiguity"

Oleksiy Makeiev (Photo: x.com/Makeiev)

Ambassador of Ukraine Oleksiy Makeev welcomed the decision of the new German government to reclassify the supply of military aid to Ukraine. He said this in a comment to dpa, Ad-Hoc-News.

"A good chess player thinks several moves ahead. What he doesn't do is anticipate his opponent's moves... As an ambassador of Ukraine, I am privy to such secrets," said Makeev .

He noted that after the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Kyiv, he could confirm that Germany would "fulfill its obligations," meaning military assistance. According to him, Ukraine knows exactly "what and when" it will be and is satisfied with this.

It is noted that Merz decided to classify the aid immediately after taking office as chancellor in order to create "strategic ambiguity" and keep the enemy in the dark.

Ambassador Makeev supported this argument.

"You win much more by being strategically ambiguous about your opponent than by drawing red lines in front of you," he said.

Earlier, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk criticized Merets for returning to secrecy.

"This brings us back to unpleasant memories of the time when in the spring of 2022 the Lightning Coalition tried to hide the lack of military support behind secrecy," he said .