Ukraine's commander-in-chief visits Zaporizhzhia front, orders additional arms, equipment

Oleksandr Syrskyi worked with units involved in the defense operation on the Zaporizhzhia front

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from his Telegram channel)

Additional weapons and equipment will be deployed to Defense Forces units participating in the defensive operation in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The commander noted that combat operations of varying intensity continue in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The enemy is employing assault and bomber aviation, drones of all types, alongside artillery and mortar fire.

"In these conditions, our main task is to strengthen the defense of our troops on the most challenging sections of the front and ensure the maximum resilience of our defensive line," Syrskyi said.

The commander also met with brigade leaders to analyze the combat zone situation, including the supply of ammunition, drones, and electronic warfare equipment.

"Special attention was given to preparing for defense in the fall-winter period. Measures were taken to supply units with additional weaponry, equipment, and other essentials," Syrskyi stated.