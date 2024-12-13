Ukraine's forces outmatch Russians in artillery threefold on some frontlines
On certain frontlines, the Defense Forces outnumber Russian troops in artillery shells by a ratio of 1.5:1 or even 3:1, said Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, during a national telethon.
He noted that the artillery shell ratio between the two sides depends primarily on the frontline sector and the intensity of the fighting.
"At the start of the [full-scale] war, the ratio was about 5:1 in favor of Russia. Now, on some fronts, we hold the advantage, with a ratio of 1.5:1 or even 3:1 in terms of artillery shell usage," Voloshyn said.
Voloshyn explained that the occupiers use artillery over a larger area, while the Defense Forces target specific objectives. As a result, the Russians lose their artillery advantage and attempt to compensate for it with aviation.