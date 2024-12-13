Ukraine's forces outmatch Russians in artillery threefold on some frontlines

Ukrainian artillery shells (Photo by ERA/OLEG PETRASYUK)

On certain frontlines, the Defense Forces outnumber Russian troops in artillery shells by a ratio of 1.5:1 or even 3:1, said Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, during a national telethon.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

He noted that the artillery shell ratio between the two sides depends primarily on the frontline sector and the intensity of the fighting.

"At the start of the [full-scale] war, the ratio was about 5:1 in favor of Russia. Now, on some fronts, we hold the advantage, with a ratio of 1.5:1 or even 3:1 in terms of artillery shell usage," Voloshyn said.

Voloshyn explained that the occupiers use artillery over a larger area, while the Defense Forces target specific objectives. As a result, the Russians lose their artillery advantage and attempt to compensate for it with aviation.