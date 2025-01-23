Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: No US talks yet on mobilizing 18-year-olds, focus on rearmament

Heorhii Tykhyi (Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

It is too early to determine the U.S. stance on lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years, as official contacts with the new administration have not yet begun, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a briefing.

He reiterated Ukraine's general position on this matter, emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen the country's defense capabilities as quickly as possible.

"We have troops and personnel who remain under-equipped. In other words, our weaponry needs do not fully cover the number of units and brigades. Therefore, providing additional capabilities and specific types of equipment is a priority and very important," Tykhyi said.

He outlined Ukraine's ongoing needs, including air defense systems, artillery shells, armored vehicles, and electronic warfare tools. Tykhyi said that certain advanced capabilities, such as long-range systems, technologies, and intelligence, could immediately strengthen Ukraine and enable successful military operations.

"This is our general position, regardless of discussions about mobilization. Let us wait for official contacts with the new administration to assess the significance of this matter. We rely on official communication and diplomatic channels, not media statements or external commentary," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.