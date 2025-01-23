Pentagon: Trump's 90-day aid freeze excludes Ukraine assistance

Donald Trump (Photo by EPA)

U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order pausing international assistance for 90 days does not affect military aid to Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Service of Voice of America, citing Pentagon information.

"Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the recent executive order on foreign aid, as it pertains only to development programs, not military support," the U.S. Department of Defense stated.

This ensures the continuation of contracts for weapons manufacturing under the USAI program and the delivery of arms from Pentagon reserves via the PDA program, both initiated by President Joe Biden.

Whether Trump’s order could impact non-military aid to Ukraine, such as economic or humanitarian support, is still unknown. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has not provided clarification, referring only to the executive order text, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.