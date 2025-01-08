Ukraine's General Staff confirms hit on oil depot that supplies fuel to Engels-2 military airfield

Russian military propaganda reported a massive drone attack on Saratov Oblast this morning. Later, photos and videos of a fire at an energy facility appeared

Engels-2 airfield (Photo: Schematics/Maxar)

Ukrainian forces have struck a strategic oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, which supplies fuel to the Engels-2 airbase, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It is worth noting that this oil depot supplied fuel to the military airfield Engels-2, where the enemy's strategic aviation is based. More detailed information on the results of the combat work is being clarified," the military stated.

The special operation was carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, along with the Unmanned Aerial Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces.

Earlier in the morning, Russian war propaganda reported a massive drone attack on Saratov Oblast. Locals reported hearing between 15 to 25 explosions, according to propaganda sources.

The governor of Saratov Oblast, Roman Busargin, confirmed that the city was attacked by drones and mentioned "hits on debris in an industrial facility in Engels."

The Engels airbase, located in Saratov Oblast, has been a key target since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The airbase has been used by the Russian military to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian territory.

On December 11, 2024, a military intelligence source told LIGA.net that Ukraine had successfully attacked an oil depot in Bryansk.

On December 19, it was reported that drones attacked a refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia, and hunted airfields in the region.

Overnight on December 30, units of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces, attacked the Yartsevskaya oil depot in Smolensk Oblast.