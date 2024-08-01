Ukraine's General Staff proposing changes to mobilization mechanism

The General Staff believes this will allow military unit commanders to select and call up motivated individuals for service

Military (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has developed proposals to change the procedure for conducting mobilization during martial law.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

They noted that the changes provide for military unit commanders to be able to call up reservists who have expressed a desire to perform military service, without the involvement of Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support.

The General Staff emphasized that these new measures will:

→ streamline the process for enlisting citizens into military service through mobilization;

→ enable military unit commanders to select and recruit motivated individuals for service;

→ allow reservists to choose vacant positions in military units, especially those aligned with their civilian skills or professions;

→ reduce the risk of citizens being drafted by the Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support into other military units not of their own choosing.

Read also: Syrskyi acknowledges minor Russian advances on front. Positions constantly changing