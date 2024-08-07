Ukraine's intel chief: Russia's large-scale offensive to decline in 1.5-2 months

This is due to the fact that Russian offensive operations have been going on for almost three months, Budanov said

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo by Valentyna Polishchuk/Liga.net)

The Russian army's offensive will decline in one and a half to two months, according to a forecast by Kyrylo Budanov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense, during a meeting with graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics, as reported by Forbes Ukraine.

"The main thrust should end in one and a half to two months as the offensive has already been prolonged," Budanov said.

The intelligence chief explained that the practice of the ten-year war shows that "no side can sustain offensive potential for more than two months." And since the Russian offensive operations have been ongoing for almost three months, there will be some decline, he noted.

"But we know that after the decline and a short lull, there will be new attempts by the enemy to advance. And we are preparing for this," Budanov stated.

He stressed that the future situation will also depend on the Ukrainian side.

"Whether we just sit and wait, four or five months will pass and everything will repeat. Or we will act preemptively," he added.

