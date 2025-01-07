Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate group of North Koreans, possibly one officer – photos

Some North Korean fighters were killed with small arms, some by drones

Photo: SOF

Operators from the 8th Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have eliminated a group of 13 North Korean military personnel in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to the SOF press service.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"While performing special actions, the warriors of the SOF 'ended' five fighters of the DPRK in a shooting battle and another eight using drones," the statement reads.

After the battle, SOF operators conducted an inspection of the bodies and personal documents of the North Korean soldiers. One of the soldiers was found with an assault rifle with a collimator sight, a Chinese-Russian radio station Azart, a drone detector, and an identification card that differed from the standard military ID.

The SOF asserts that the discovered items may indicate that the soldier belonged to the officer corps.

Additionally, the North Korean soldier had a letter addressed to the party.

Read also: The war is coming home: almost half of Russian attacks in one day fell on Kursk Oblast