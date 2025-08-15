Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Olya port in Astrakhan region: a ship with ammunition from Iran is damaged

The affected facility is used as a logistics point for the supply of military goods from Iran

On Thursday, August 14, the Russian Defense Forces struck the Russian seaport of Olya, located in the Astrakhan region. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air strikes were carried out by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

The port of Olya is used by the aggressor state as an important logistics point for the supply of military goods from Iran.

According to preliminary information, the Port Olya 4 vessel loaded with components for Shahed UAVs and ammunition from Iran was hit. The results of the attack are being clarified.

REFERENCE "Olya is a seaport in the village of Olya, Limansky District, Astrakhan Region. The port is located in the Volga Delta, on the right bank of the Bakhtemir River (67 km of the Volga-Caspian Canal). The main cargo flow is oil, oil products, grain, containers and other cargo.