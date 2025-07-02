Budanov: Components, mostly gunpowder, are mainly sent from Iran to Russia

The DIU head stated that "shahids" have long been assembled on the territory of the Russian Federation

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The escalation in the Middle East has not affected Iran's military assistance to Russia, as Tehran mostly provides Moscow with components, not weapons. This was stated in an interview with Hromadske Radio by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kirill Budanov.

"I'm sorry to disappoint you, but the Russian Federation is not that dependent on supplies from Iran. Mostly only components come from Iran, mostly gunpowder," Budanov said.

The DIU chief added that the supply process has slowed down somewhat, but "you will not see this delay and slowdown seriously".

He emphasized that "shahids" began to be produced in Russia long ago.

"So, no. It will not have a serious impact," said the head of the GUR.

When asked if Russia could help Iran in any way, Budanov replied: "Can it do it technically? Yes, technically it can. Will it do it? No, it will not".

On June 20, Estonian intelligence reported that Russian drone attacks on Ukraine may decrease due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

On June 25, The Telegraph wrote that due to the escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, Moscow is likely to not receive ballistic missiles promised by Tehran.