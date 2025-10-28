Ukrainian Armed Forces repel an attack in the direction of Volodymyrivka. Occupants suffered losses – video

The enemy tried to storm Volodymyrivka in two waves, using six armored personnel carriers and infantry

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

Defense forces repelled an attack by Russians in the direction of Volodymyrivka village. Enemy equipment was damaged, there are casualties among the occupiers, in the 33rd Mechanized Brigade.

The enemy launched a two-wave assault on October 27. The Russians used at least six pieces of equipment, but the Defense Forces met them with bombers, FPV drones of the Legionnaires of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and drones of two mechanized battalions of the brigade.

The enemy landed under fire in a forested area on the outskirts of the village. Some of the equipment managed to retreat, but one 82A armored personnel carrier was destroyed and another was damaged. Six occupants were killed and the same number were wounded.

on October 27, Russians claimed the occupation of Rodynske near Pokrovsk, but the military denied.