Hoptivka checkpoint is under full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

Hoptivka checkpoint (Photo: Kharkiv Regional State Administration)

Russian troops stormed the Goptivka checkpoint in Kharkiv region. The defense forces repelled the enemy assault, reported vyacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Dergachiv City Military Administration.

According to him, Russian propaganda has started spreading fakes about the occupation army allegedly seizing the Goptivka checkpoint.

"As a result, the fighters of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade eliminated more than ten invaders, and dozens of others fled back to Russia," said the MVA chief.

Zadorenko assured that the Goptivka checkpoint is under full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Reference The Hoptivka checkpoint is a checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Russian border located in the Kharkiv region. It is located on the border with the Russian Federation, opposite the Russian checkpoint "Nekhoteyevka", about 40 km north of Kharkiv.