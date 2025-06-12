Ukrainian Bulava drone already destroys enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems – video

Bulava Ukrainian drone (Photo: Defense Express)

The Bulava unmanned strike and reconnaissance complex from DeViro is already performing combat missions and surpasses the Russian Lancet. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Until recently, the Russian Lancet dominated the skies. Today, it is being supplanted by solutions from the Brave1 defense innovation cluster. The Bulava strike and reconnaissance complex from DeViro is already performing combat missions and surpasses the Lancet in key indicators," Fedorov said.

According to him, the system doesn't just destroy targets – it does it precisely, behind enemy lines and in the most difficult conditions.

Key features of the system:

← destroys high-priority targets — electronic warfare (EW) and air defense systems ("Buk-M", "Tor"), etc.;

← affects both stationary and moving objects;

← provides real-time video confirmation of hit targets;

← has a number of unique characteristics that are not disclosed for security reasons.

"Technology is our asymmetric advantage. The more such solutions we have, the less chance the enemy has," Fedorov added.