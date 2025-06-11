SBU engineers developed unique drones for special operation "Web" – source
To conduct the special operation "Website", UAVs were used, which were specially designed and manufactured by engineers of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the SBU.
According to him, these drones are a unique development of the SBU using modern technologies.
They allow remote control of drones thousands of kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, circumventing the enemy's existing countermeasures and effectively destroying strategic aviation.
The interlocutor added that such UAVs were created by the Service to perform tasks deep behind enemy lines and taking into account the specifics of the targets to be hit.
- On June 1, 2025, the SBU conducted a special operation "Cobweb", striking four strategic airfields in Russia. This is 34% of all Russian strategic cruise missile carriers , the estimated cost of which is $7 billion.
- This was Ukraine's most far-reaching operation , and the "office" was directly next to the FSB headquarters in one of the Russian regions .
- Experts showed visualizations of Operation "Web" , and LIGA.net sources showed footage of preparations for the operation.