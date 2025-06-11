SBU engineers developed unique drones for special operation "Web" – source

These drones are a unique development of the SBU using modern technologies.

Illustrative photo (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

To conduct the special operation "Website", UAVs were used, which were specially designed and manufactured by engineers of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported to LIGA.net by an interlocutor in the SBU.

According to him, these drones are a unique development of the SBU using modern technologies.

They allow remote control of drones thousands of kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, circumventing the enemy's existing countermeasures and effectively destroying strategic aviation.

The interlocutor added that such UAVs were created by the Service to perform tasks deep behind enemy lines and taking into account the specifics of the targets to be hit.