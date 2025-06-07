Ukrainian Defense forces hit a locomotive with Russian equipment: losses – over 100 units of equipment
Illustrative photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders hit a locomotive with a column of Russian equipment – Moscow lost more than 100 pieces of equipment, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

In a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on June 7, the military said that over the past day they managed to hit a locomotive with Russian equipment.

According to the defenders, the occupiers lost 13 tanks and 103 units of armored and automotive equipment.

The Defense Forces do not provide other details.

Defense Forceslocomotive