Ukrainian Defense forces hit a locomotive with Russian equipment: losses – over 100 units of equipment
Ukrainian defenders hit a locomotive with a column of Russian equipment – Moscow lost more than 100 pieces of equipment, the Southern Defense Forces reported.
In a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on June 7, the military said that over the past day they managed to hit a locomotive with Russian equipment.
According to the defenders, the occupiers lost 13 tanks and 103 units of armored and automotive equipment.
The Defense Forces do not provide other details.
- On June 7, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk direction.
- Zelenskyy clarified that the other day, defenders destroyed three Russian Iskander systems in the Bryansk region.