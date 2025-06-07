Ukrainian Defense forces hit a locomotive with Russian equipment: losses – over 100 units of equipment

The military reports 13 destroyed tanks and 103 units of armored and automotive equipment

Illustrative photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders hit a locomotive with a column of Russian equipment – Moscow lost more than 100 pieces of equipment, the Southern Defense Forces reported.

In a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on June 7, the military said that over the past day they managed to hit a locomotive with Russian equipment.

According to the defenders, the occupiers lost 13 tanks and 103 units of armored and automotive equipment.

The Defense Forces do not provide other details.