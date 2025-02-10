Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions and Crimea in overnight attack – video

Krasnodar (Illustrative photo: wikipedia)

Overnight, drones attacked five Russian regions and temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, drones flew into Krasnodar and the region, reported the Russian Defense Ministry.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

15 UAVs were allegedly shot down or intercepted during the night: seven over the territory of Krasnodar Krai, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Rostov Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, one over Kursk Oblast, and one over occupied Crimea.

Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov and Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondartyev traditionally report only "fragments" to the Russian authorities.

The mayor says that Russian air defense allegedly shot down a drone over Krasnodar, but the "debris" damaged the Tsentralny residential complex.

The "fragments" allegedly fell on the technical superstructure on the 19th floor.

Special services and police are working at the scene, and the area where it happened has been cordoned off.

Russian propagandists claim that the target of the attack was the Afipsky oil refinery.

The governor reported that another drone was allegedly shot down in the village of Afipsky, Siversky district. The "fragments" damaged a private house.

Caution, the video contains foul language.