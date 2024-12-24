Ukrainian forces repel Russian attempt to expand Oskil bridgehead – video

Illustrative photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to expand their bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Oskil River but were thwarted by Ukraine's Defense Forces, who eliminated both equipment and personnel, according to the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

On Monday, December 23, under the cover of rain and fog, Russian forces launched an assault to expand their positions on the Oskil's eastern bank.

The mechanized attack was conducted in two waves and lasted almost the entire day. Joint actions by the Defense Forces repelled the assault, destroying enemy equipment in the process.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 12 armored vehicles and the elimination of 18 Russian soldiers.

The counteroffensive involved troops from the Achilles UAV strike battalion of the 92nd Ivan Sirko Separate Assault Brigade, the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade, and the 205th Battalion of the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade.