On Wednesday, October 9, the Ukrainian Navy, in coordination with units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), struck a storage base for Shahed attack drones, as was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The targeted base was located near the village of Oktyabrsky in Russia's Krasnodar region.

According to available information, around 400 attack drones were stored at the site. Objective control confirmed a precise hit on the target, with secondary explosions observed at the facility.

The General Staff reported that the destruction of this drone storage base would significantly reduce the ability of Russian occupiers to terrorize civilians in Ukrainian towns and villages.