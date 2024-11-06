Ukrainian MFA rejects claims Zelenskyy is drawing Poland into war

The ministry emphasized that Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine but also against European security as a whole

Krzysztof Gawkowski (Photo via x.com/KGawkowski)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) called the recent accusations by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, alleging that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to pull Poland into the conflict with Russia, "groundless."

"Taking into account the numerous provocations, cyber attacks and violations of the sovereign airspace of Poland and other European states by Russian missiles and drones, to make statements on the alleged intentions of Ukraine to involve Poland or other countries into the war is considered at least unacceptable," the MFA wrote.

Gawkowski's statement came against the backdrop of Ukraine asking Poland to shoot down Russian missiles flying toward Europe over Ukrainian territory.

"We are convinced that the shooting down of Russian missiles and drones, which approach Poland via the territory of Ukraine, over the territory of Ukraine but not Poland is in the interests of the security of Poland and its citizens," the MFA added.

The ministry further reminded that Russia's war extends beyond Ukraine, threatening the broader European security architecture. According to the MFA, Ukrainian forces are preventing the war from spreading and protecting Poland from potential threats.

The MFA stressed the importance of strengthening solidarity between Ukraine and Poland and expressed hope for continued cooperation to restore lasting peace.