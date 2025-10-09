Ukrainian pilots and technicians have increased the combat effectiveness of the F-16 through their innovative tactics

Ukrainian pilots have already conducted hundreds of successful air battles, repelling attacks by Russian missiles and drones, says one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots

Ukrainian pilots and ground personnel have been able to develop innovative tactics, techniques and procedures that maximize the combat capability of F-16 fighters. This was reported by a specialized publication of the US Air Force Air and Space Forces Magazine.

According to the publication, earlier this month, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot with the call sign "AB" visited the American Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, where he spoke about the important role of F-16 fighters in protecting Ukrainian skies.

According to him, Ukrainian pilots have already conducted hundreds of successful air battles, repelling attacks by Russian missiles and drones.

"Ukraine's small fleet of F-16s, flown by a relatively small number of F-16 pilots, currently flies approximately 80% of all combat sorties by the Ukrainian Air Force," the publication writes.

The article also notes that despite the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force has not received the most modern modifications of F-16 fighters, which operate in conditions "that can be a challenge even for advanced air forces," Ukrainian pilots are showing good results in fighting the enemy both in the fight against air targets and in ground strikes.

According to the F-16 pilot, Ukrainian aviation is in dire need of more powerful, effective electronic warfare systems and countermeasures, given how actively this area and the enemy are developing.

The article also notes that Ukraine is successfully implementing the so-called Agile Combat Employment concept, when air forces are forced to operate in a dispersed manner and in the face of constant enemy attacks.