For the first time in history: Ukraine is waiting for Swedish Gripen fighter jets

The Ministry of Defense announced the expectation of additional F-16s, Mirage and, for the first time, Gripen

JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet (Photo: VALDA KALNINA / EPA)

Ukraine is waiting for the delivery of Swedish Gripen fighter jets, deputy defense minister lieutenant general Ivan Havryliuk has said. The official told this in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News.

Havryliuk says additional deliveries of US aircraft are "expected" F-16, and French Mirage and the Swedish Gripen. It should be noted that Ukraine has already received the first and second models of fighter jets from its partners, while the latter has not yet been delivered.

The journalist asked the military officer whether he was referring to the transfer of all these aircraft models or just one of them.

"In fact, you have named the nomenclature correctly [Mirage, Gripen, F-16], but I will not elaborate on when, what, which," Havryliuk replied.

When asked to clarify the number of fighter jets that Ukraine expects, the Deputy Defense Minister said: "Let's wait until you see them in the air over Ukraine, then you will understand."

REFERENCE The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a fourth-generation Swedish multi-role fighter developed in the late 1980s and put into service in 1996.



The maximum payload (with weapons) is 7.2 tons. It has 10 points for suspension of ammunition. The combat range of the aircraft is up to 1500 km.



