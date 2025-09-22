Both German and Swedish fighters took off over the Baltic because of a Russian reconnaissance plane – photo
On Sunday, September 21, both Germany and Sweden scrambled their fighter jets over the Baltic because of a Russian spy plane. This war reported by the latter's Air force is on social network X.
"Today [September 21], Swedish JAS 39 Gripens and German Eurofighters were scrambled over the South Baltic Sea, identifying and monitoring a Russian IL-20 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace," the military said in a statement.
They also posted a photo with the aggressor country's plane and NATO fighters:
Previously, the German Air Force reported that they had lifted two of their fighters because of the Russian reconnaissance aircraft, but they did not mention the Swedish planes in their report.
The German military pointed out that the Russian aircraft was flying without a plan and radio communication.
- On September 22 will be held an emergency meeting of UN Security Council at the request of Estonia. For the first time in its history, the country has requested such an event after Russian fighter jets violated its airspace on the 19th.
- On the same day, started the first ever joint military exercises of Poland and Sweden in the Baltic Sea.
Comments (0)