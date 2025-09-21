German fighter jets take off in response to Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea
German Eurofighter fighter jet (Illustrative photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA)

Germany has scrambled two Eurofighter jets because of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by the German Air Force, writes German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The military says that the Russian plane, which was initially unidentified, was flying in international airspace without a flight plan or radio communication.

According to the German Air Force, it was an Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft, which was recognized by visual identification.

German Eurofighters took off from the Rostock-Laage base in the northeast of the country; the German Armed Forces also have additional aircraft on standby to protect airspace on NATO's eastern flank, the media reports.

GermanyBaltic SeaEurofighter