German fighter jets take off in response to Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea
Germany has scrambled two Eurofighter jets because of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. This was reported by the German Air Force, writes German newspaper Handelsblatt.
The military says that the Russian plane, which was initially unidentified, was flying in international airspace without a flight plan or radio communication.
According to the German Air Force, it was an Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft, which was recognized by visual identification.
German Eurofighters took off from the Rostock-Laage base in the northeast of the country; the German Armed Forces also have additional aircraft on standby to protect airspace on NATO's eastern flank, the media reports.
- On September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace. The country has requested a NATO consultations and UN Security Council meeting.
- On the same day, two Russian military aircraft violated the security zone drilling platform of the Polish company Petrobaltic in the Baltic Sea.
